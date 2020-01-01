In the near future the space travel is a very normal thing. However inter-galaxy travel is not. All the galaxy was explored by the major races in search for resouces. The races who had no defence against attacks from space were all wiped out to make room for the population of the more powerful races...

The lack of space lead to a total galaxy war. The discovery of the Stelar Convertor, a weapon capable of destroying entire planets lead to another kind of war. A total annihilation war. Soon, there were few planets left in the galaxy...

There was a massive evacuation of all population from planets who were still standing, seeking refuge in space, in large motherships.This resulted in the consumption of nearly all resouces in the galaxy, asteroid sights were very rare. The only thing sustaining the races of the galaxy were the stars, the cooling of one or a supernova, that would attract the fleets who would battle for resources.

The galaxy was now populated only by fleets who continued the fight for survival.

Only a handful of races, the most powerful, will survive this journey.

Time was running out for all of them...

